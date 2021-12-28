LCHS Loses; Flintridge Prep Wins 70th Straight League Game

First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team lost to visiting Village Christian, 34-21, on Friday, Dec. 17. No individual statistics were provided to the Outlook Valley Sun.

The loss snapped the Spartans’ three-game winning streak ahead of the La Cañada tournament, when they will face their first opponent, Burbank High School, on Monday, Dec. 27, at 5:30 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

Flintridge Prep won its 70th consecutive Prep League game dating back to the 2015-16 season with a 52-37 victory over visiting Arcadia Rio Hondo Prep last Friday.

Maddie Chiu scored a game-high 21 points and Ashley Chea added 19 points in the victory for the Wolves, who improved to 4-0 in league and 8-4 overall. Kassidy Huie scored seven points, Maddi Huie had three points and Riley Hause added two points.

Flintridge Prep will play Glendale High (4-7 overall) in its La Cañada tournament opener on Monday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART

FSHA (6-5 overall record) hosted Pasadena Blair High (1-9 overall) in a nonleague game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, but the result was unavailable by the Outlook Valley Sun’s press deadline.

The Tologs will be idle for the remainder of 2021 and return to action after the new year for a nonleague matchup against visiting Pasadena Mayfield Senior (3-7 overall, 0-2 in league) on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 6 p.m.