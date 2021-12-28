Police: Man Killed by Train After Running Onto Tracks

First published in the Dec. 25 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Authorities are investigating the death of a man they say ran in front of a train at the intersection of Buena Vista Street and Vanowen Avenue on Thursday.

Sgt. Emil Brimway told reporters that the Burbank Police Department received multiple emergency calls at about 10:10 a.m. Thursday regarding the incident, with officers finding the body of the man at the location. Witness statements and traffic camera footage, Brimway added, indicate that the man ran onto the tracks as the Amtrak train was traveling north.

Brimway did not immediately say whether the man died by suicide, explaining investigators are still working to determine what happened. The conductor, he noted, is cooperating with the investigators.

Both the intersection and the train lines were shut down temporarily on Thursday as police conducted their investigation.

“It’s very important that everyone follow all signs, rules and regulations at every single railroad crossing,” Brimway said. “Pay attention as you’re crossing. If the crossing arms are down and flashing, please patiently wait until it’s safe for you to cross whether you’re a pedestrian or vehicle.”