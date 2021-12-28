Posted on by Sebastian Moore

Spartans, St. Francis Collect Victories

First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun.

La Cañada High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team concluded tournament play with a 3-0 shutout over Monrovia last Monday, Dec. 13. No individual statistics were provided to the Outlook Valley Sun.
The win moved the Spartans’ overall record to 2-4-1.

ST. FRANCIS
The Golden Knights varsity boys’ soccer team earned its second consecutive shutout victory, defeating Encino Crespi High, 2-0, on Friday, Dec. 17. Previously, SFHS also defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame by the same score on Wednesday, Dec. 15. No individual statistics were provided to the Outlook Valley Sun.
The Golden Knights (2-0 in Mission League, 5-1 overall record) will compete in the La Verne Damien tournament, with their first opponent being Quartz Hill High, on Monday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m.