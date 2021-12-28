Spartans, St. Francis Collect Victories

First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team concluded tournament play with a 3-0 shutout over Monrovia last Monday, Dec. 13. No individual statistics were provided to the Outlook Valley Sun.

The win moved the Spartans’ overall record to 2-4-1.

ST. FRANCIS

The Golden Knights varsity boys’ soccer team earned its second consecutive shutout victory, defeating Encino Crespi High, 2-0, on Friday, Dec. 17. Previously, SFHS also defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame by the same score on Wednesday, Dec. 15. No individual statistics were provided to the Outlook Valley Sun.

The Golden Knights (2-0 in Mission League, 5-1 overall record) will compete in the La Verne Damien tournament, with their first opponent being Quartz Hill High, on Monday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m.