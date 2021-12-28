St. Francis Defeats Spartans in Intracity Rivalry

First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada High School varsity boys’ basketball team fell at St. Francis, 54-34, in a nonleague game last Friday.

The Spartans (7-4 overall record) were led by sophomore guard Jack Reynolds, who scored a team-high eight points including two 3-pointers, and senior forward Brady Ransom, who had seven points, four rebounds and one steal.

The Golden Knights (10-2 overall) were led by senior shooting guard Buckley DeJardin and senior point guard Jake Goldberg, who scored 20 and 13 points, respectively.

LCHS senior center David Garland scored six points and had five rebounds, and senior teammate Ty Reynolds added six points and one steal. Senior forward Jacob Lee had five points, two rebounds and a team-high two steals, while senior teammate Jack Stroben added two points.

The Spartans will look to rebound at the Hacienda Heights Wilson tournament, where they will face Los Angeles CES on Monday, Dec. 27, at 1:30 p.m.

The Golden Knights will play Compton in the La Verne Damien tournament on Monday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

Flintridge Prep opened Prep League play in blowout fashion by routing visiting Arcadia Rio Hondo Prep, 73-40, last Friday.

Sophomore Henry Morrison scored a team-high 12 points, junior Geoffrey Stetson added 11 points and junior Theo Kuo had 10 points.

The Wolves (7-6 overall, 1-0 in league) will return to league action after the new year against visiting Burbank Providence (8-5 overall) on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m.