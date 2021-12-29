Golden Knights Recognized by Quarterback Club

First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The Glendale YMCA Quarterback Club recently handed out its awards for the 2021 football season, honoring local high school and community college students for their achievements in the sport and as students this year.

The awards and their accompanying scholarships were presented at the club’s final meeting of the year on Nov. 16 at the Oakmont Country Club in Glendale. Coaches were invited to announce and hand out awards to their players.

For St. Francis High School, senior lineman Duncan Sprengel received the Charles B. Davis award for outstanding varsity player, while sophomore wideout Tyler Cofre took home the junior varsity award and senior receiver Dylan Bell earned the scholar athlete award.

Additionally, Richard Broussard, the head coach at Village Christian School in Sun Valley, was the recipient of the inaugural Jim Bonds Memorial Coach of the Year award, named for the legendary St. Francis coach who died last year.