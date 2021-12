First published in the Dec. 25 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The city of Burbank announced the winners of its 2021 Holiday Decorating Contest this week, with the home at 1505 N. Valley St. again taking first place. The Disney-themed home won the contest last year with an array of lights and “Mickey Mouse” greeting guests. The second-place winner was at 3600 W. Clark Ave. and the third-place winner was at 526 N. Reese Place.