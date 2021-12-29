Knight Insurance, Sheriff’s Dept. Collect Food and Toys

First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Knight Insurance Services and the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Department recently teamed up to help collect donations for their toy and food drive. This year, they have received more than 95 cans of food and various toys that benefit shelters and families in need. “We take great pride and pleasure in supporting our local community,” said President Manny Mashhoud of Knight Insurance Services. “A small act of kindness can have a large impact on someone else.”