Assistance League’s Youngest Donor Gives Generosity

First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

By Lynne Young

Outlook Valley Sun

At only 11 years old, Leo Hyman has become the youngest donor to the Assistance League of Pasadena.

Leo took part in a COVID-19 blind study for children. Leo was honest — he participated in the study because volunteers were paid, and he had a major item on his wish list. He purchased a special gaming apparatus and some gaming items for friends. After the purchases, Leo had $75 left over.

During a Thanksgiving get-together, his aunt Ursula Hyman, president of the Assistance League of Pasadena, shared with Leo some of its programs, several of which benefit children and seniors:

• The Operation School Bell program provides new clothing, books and school supplies to between 1,200 and 1,800 schoolchildren each year.

• The League’s Very Important Performers program recognizes middle school students for their accomplishments during the school year.

• The Bear Hugs program provides cuddly teddy bears to traumatized children; more than 2,000 bears have been distributed since June 2021.

• The Craft Fair Gift Shop sells seniors’ handmade crafts on consignment.

• Other programs include collecting holiday toys through Friends In Deed and food for the Senior Center’s food pantry.

When Ursula Hyman opened a gift that Leo’s sister had helped him wrap, she was surprised to find $75 Leo donated to the Assistance League of Pasadena’s Annual Appeal to help with its programs.

Leo’s generosity reminds us of the importance of giving to those less fortunate.

To donate to the Assistance League of Pasadena’s Annual Appeal, visit assistanceleague.org/pasadena/donate or call (626) 449-2068.