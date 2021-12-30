Bears, Bulldogs Try to Bounce Back

First published in the Dec. 25 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

John Burroughs High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team improved to 3-1 in Pacific League play after routing visiting Pasadena Muir, 44-14, on Thursday, Dec. 16. No individual statistics were provided to the Leader.

The Bears (9-3 overall), currently tied for second in the league standings with Burbank and Arcadia, will host the John Burroughs West Coast Holiday Tournament. The Bears will host Yeshiva of Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 27, at 7:30 p.m. on the first day of tournament play.

BURBANK HIGH

Burbank lost to Pacific League rival Crescenta Valley High, 54-31, last week.

The Bulldogs (3-1 in league, 7-5 overall) will resume play after the holiday weekend by competing in the La Cañada High School tournament. Burbank’s first opponent is La Cañada on Monday, Dec. 27, at 5:30 p.m.