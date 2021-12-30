Posted on by Sebastian Moore

Burbank, Burroughs Regroup for New Year

First published in the Dec. 25 print issue of the Burbank Leader.

John Burroughs High School’s varsity girls’ soccer team recently lost to visiting Lake Balboa Birmingham, 3-2, in a nonleague match last Saturday. Previously, the Bears dominated host Pasadena Muir, 5-0, in a league contest on Thursday, Dec. 16. No individual statistics were provided to the Leader for either match.
The league victory over Muir propelled Burroughs (3-1 in league, 3-5 overall) to sole possession of third place in the Pacific League standings, only behind unbeaten co-leaders Arcadia (4-0 in league) and Crescenta Valley High (4-0).
The Bears will next host Pasadena (2-2 in league) in a league match on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.

BURBANK HIGH SCHOOL
Burbank is on a two-game slide as the Bulldogs recently lost to Crescenta Valley High School, 6-1, in a league match. No individual statistics were provided to the Leader.
The loss moved Burbank (1-3 in league, 1-5 overall) to a fifth-place tie with Glendale and Hoover in Pacific League play.
The Bulldogs will have to wait until the new year to attempt to snap their two-game losing streak as they will resume play at Arcadia (4-0 in league, 4-1-3 overall) in a tough league match on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.