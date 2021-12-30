Burbank, Burroughs Regroup for New Year

First published in the Dec. 25 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

John Burroughs High School’s varsity girls’ soccer team recently lost to visiting Lake Balboa Birmingham, 3-2, in a nonleague match last Saturday. Previously, the Bears dominated host Pasadena Muir, 5-0, in a league contest on Thursday, Dec. 16. No individual statistics were provided to the Leader for either match.

The league victory over Muir propelled Burroughs (3-1 in league, 3-5 overall) to sole possession of third place in the Pacific League standings, only behind unbeaten co-leaders Arcadia (4-0 in league) and Crescenta Valley High (4-0).

The Bears will next host Pasadena (2-2 in league) in a league match on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.

BURBANK HIGH SCHOOL

Burbank is on a two-game slide as the Bulldogs recently lost to Crescenta Valley High School, 6-1, in a league match. No individual statistics were provided to the Leader.

The loss moved Burbank (1-3 in league, 1-5 overall) to a fifth-place tie with Glendale and Hoover in Pacific League play.

The Bulldogs will have to wait until the new year to attempt to snap their two-game losing streak as they will resume play at Arcadia (4-0 in league, 4-1-3 overall) in a tough league match on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.