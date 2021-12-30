Chamber Spreads Cheer With Holiday Party

First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Mary Emily Myers / Outlook Valley Sun

The La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a holiday party at the University Club of Pasadena.

At the festive event, Rion Zimmmerman announced the new board members for 2022. The new chairman of the board will be Mike Leininger.

The 50/50 drawing was won by Mayor Terry Walker, who donated her winnings to the La Cañada Flintridge Royal Court in the form of scholarships.