Crescenta Valley 4-0 in League; Nitros, Tornadoes Lose

First published in the Dec. 25 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Crescenta Valley High School’s varsity girls’ soccer team was shut out for the first time this season, losing to Canyon High of Canyon Country, 1-0, in the Costa Mesa Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18. It was the Falcons’ first loss of the year; however, they remain unbeaten in Pacific League play and are tied with Arcadia for first place in the standings.

Crescenta Valley demolished host Burbank High, 6-1, last Thursday, Dec. 16, as senior Rachel Park and junior Allison Park scored two goals each. Seniors Teleya Blunt and Lindsey Furstenberg each scored once. Sophomore Ella De Kruyf and senior Isabella Galvan split time tending the net as each logged 40 minutes. The Falcons scored three goals in each half while limiting Burbank to a single goal in the first half.

Crescenta Valley (4-0 in league, 7-1-1 overall) will resume action after the new year when it battles visiting Hoover in a league match on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:15 p.m.

GLENDALE HIGH

Glendale lost a Pacific League match against visiting Arcadia, 3-0, falling to sixth place in the standings. No individual statistics were provided to the News-Press.

The Nitros (1-3 in league, 3-4-1 overall record) will resume league action after the new year at Muir High in Pasadena (0-4 in league, 3-7 overall) on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.

HOOVER HIGH

The Tornados fell to Pasadena High, 4-0, in a Pacific League game on Thursday, Dec. 16. No individual statistics were provided to the News-Press.

Hoover (3-5 overall record, 1-3 in league) are tied for fifth place in the standings and will visit Woodland Hills Taft for a nonleague match on Monday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m.