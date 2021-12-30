Foothills Tree Lot Raises $186,000 for YMCA

First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

This year, nearly 1,400 trees were purchased by supportive friends, family and neighbors at the YMCA of the Foothills Tree Lot. In partnership with J’s Maintenance and Gomez Landscape and Treecare, the Y raised more than $186,000, funds that directly impact its youth programs.

This year marked the second most successful year for the Christmas tree lot, bolstered by helping hands and volunteer shifts from the Y’s Youth and Government and Youth in Business programs, among other generous supporters who donated their time to the two-and-a-half-week event. This year alone, more than 3,000 children and teens learned, grew and thrived through the Y youth-driven programs, camps and partnerships.

“It was so special to see so many familiar faces return to our tree lot,” said Debbie Pile, Membership Administer of the YMCA of the Foothills and 20-year tree lot veteran. “Nothing beats watching small children dance to the holiday music and seeing our neighbors choose a tree that brings them warmth and happiness all season long.”