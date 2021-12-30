Local Teams Competing in Holiday Tournaments

First published in the Dec. 25 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team lost to second-place Arcadia, 67-33, last Thursday, Dec. 16. Senior point guards Cherilyn Legaspi and Sarine Kaloghlian scored 14 and seven points, respectively, for the host Nitros (4-7 overall record, 0-4 in league). Freshman point guard Carmen Avedian and sophomore shooting guard Natalie Keshishyan scored four points each, while junior strong forward Jane Bassil and junior point guard Toni Gesmundo each had two points.

In its previous game, Glendale routed visiting Hesperia Sultana, 61-32, in a nonleague game as Legaspi registered a game-high 25 points and Bassil scored a second-best 16 points. Kaloghlian and Keshishyan added nine points each, while Avedian had two points.

The Nitros will compete in the La Cañada tournament, which begins this Monday, Dec. 27.

CRESCENTA VALLEY

The Falcons have been idle since defeating Burbank High last week to claim sole possession of first place in the Pacific League standings and remain the last unbeaten team with a 4-0 league record (5-5 overall).

CVHS will play Sylmar in the John Burroughs High West Coast Holiday Tournament this Monday, Dec. 27, at 3 p.m.

HOOVER HIGH

Hoover will enter the new year on a seven-game losing streak after recently falling at Pasadena, 68-27, in a Pacific League game on Thursday, Dec. 16. No individual statistics were provided to the News-Press.

The Tornados (1-8 overall, 0-3 in league) will be idle until they host Crescenta Valley in a league game on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 5 p.m.