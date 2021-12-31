Frutos to Serve on Utilities Council

First published in the Dec. 25 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank Councilman Bob Frutos has been selected to serve a three-year term on the American Public Powers Association’s Policy Makers Council by its board of directors.

The Policy Makers Council assists APPA in promoting federal legislation that is important to public power utilities and opposing harmful legislation. The PMC is comprised of elected officials on the governing bodies of public power communities, as well as members who serve on utility boards.

“I’m beyond humbled to have been selected to serve on the Policy Makers Council,” Frutos said. “APPA plays an important role in public power policy and working with the PMC will allow me to communicate issues important to Burbank, and public power as a whole. I look forward to this great opportunity.”

The American Public Powers Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. They represent public power before the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million customers that public power utilities serve and the 93,000 people they employ. The association advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training and operations.

More information about the American Public Powers Association is available at publicpower.org.