LCE Celebrates Global Holidays

First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Chris Sutton / Outlook Valley Sun

La Cañada Elementary School kindergarteners in Melissa Curtis and Anonah Lee’s classes made a suitcase and decorated it with pictures of holiday traditions from different countries.

They then pretended to board a plane, buckled up, and off they went to discover different countries, including Sweden, Russia, Mexico and more.

They also made crafts representing how the holiday season is celebrated in the various countries, and then returned just in time for winter break.