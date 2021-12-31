LCE Students Gift Kindness

First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Chris Sutton / Outlook Valley Sun

It is an exciting time of the year in Carey Durfee’s 2nd-grade class at La Cañada Elementary School.

Preparing for the holidays, and thinking about others, the students had to participate in a gift of kindness activity.

On the back of each gift was a task, some of which asked students to make a new friend at recess, call their grandparents and tell them you love them, thank the cafeteria workers and the custodian.

They embraced the spirit of kindness by cleaning up their classroom and even emptying the trash to surprise the custodian. They also did Christmas tree math, made gingerbread houses and even wrote out instructions on how to make them.