First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Mary Emily Myers / Outlook Valley Sun

La Cañada High School Chamber Singers recently took a tour of the La Cañada Elementary schools, including Paradise Canyon Elementary.

The group sang outside to 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th-graders.

The 6th-graders got a special assembly to show the students the opportunities, including those within the music program, waiting for them at the high school level.