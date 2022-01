First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Chris Sutton / Outlook Valley Sun

The morning kindergarteners in Ran Suzuki’s class at Palm Crest Elementary School recently invited their parents to join them for holiday festivities.

After they sang holiday songs, they worked on a winter craft. Together, they made a collage of a house with colorful construction paper. Some of the hoses even had the addition of falling snow.