PCY Buddies Share a Holiday Visit

First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Chris Sutton / Outlook Valley Sun

Paradise Canyon Elementary School kindergarteners in Danielle Celestino’s class recently celebrated the coming holiday with their 6th-grade buddies in Paula Ghermazian’s class.

The 6th-graders made a personalized holiday activity book for their kindergarten buddies, as well as brought them a gift. The buddies also did activities and ate snacks together.

They look forward to seeing each other next year.