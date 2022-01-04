La Cañada Wins Tournament Opener

First published in the Dec. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team opened the Battle for the Ball Christmas Tournament at Hacienda Heights Wilson with a 63-50 victory over Los Angeles CES on Monday.

Senior forward Brady Ransom led the Spartans (8-4 overall) with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, eight rebounds and three steals. Senior center David Garland had 10 points, nine rebounds and a team-high four blocks, while senior guard Brandon Chung added 10 points and three rebounds.

Sophomore guard Jack Reynolds scored eight points, senior guard Ty Reynolds had five points, and senior forward Jacob Lee and junior forward Evan Mulcahey recorded four points each. Sophomore guards Matthew Plocher and Anders Petersen rounded out the 13-point victory by scoring two points each.

At the conclusion of the tournament, La Cañada will begin Rio Hondo League play by hosting Blair High of Pasadena on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves fell in overtime to Murrieta Mesa High, 77-75, in the first round of the South Pasadena SoCal Christmas Classic on Monday. No individual statistics were provided to the Outlook Valley Sun.

After this week’s tournament, Flintridge Prep (7-7 overall, 1-0 in league) will resume Prep League play by hosting Providence of Burbank on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

ST. FRANCIS

The Golden Knights have been idle since their 54-34 intercity rivalry victory at La Cañada on Dec. 17. St. Francis (10-2 overall) will travel to Ventura St. Bonaventure for a nonleague game on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m.