LCHS, Flintridge Prep, St. Francis Compete in Tournaments

First published in the Dec. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team lost to Eagle Rock, 3-1, in its LCHS Tournament opener on Monday, Dec. 27.

The Spartans (2-5-2 overall record) previously registered a scoreless nonleague tie with visiting Flintridge Prep last Wednesday. No individual statistics were provided to the Outlook Valley Sun.

After the tournament, LCHS will begin Rio Hondo League play by hosting Blair High of Pasadena on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 3:30 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves are competing this week in the La Cañada Tournament and won their opener against Glendora, 2-1, on Monday.

Previously, Flintridge Prep recorded a scoreless draw at La Cañada in a nonleague game last Wednesday, Dec. 22. No individual statistics were provided to the Outlook Valley Sun.

Following the current tournament, the Wolves (3-3-4 overall) will be idle for nearly two weeks until a nonleague match with visiting Temple City on Monday, Jan. 10, at 3:30 p.m.

ST. FRANCIS

The Golden Knights competed in the three-day Newhall Hart tournament and opened with a 3-1 victory over Quartz Hill on Monday. No individual statistics were provided to the Outlook Valley Sun.

The Golden Knights (2-0 in league, 6-1 overall record) will continue Mission League play after the tournament by hosting West Hills Chaminade High on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 5 p.m.