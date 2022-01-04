Spartans, FSHA, Flintridge Prep Gear Up for League Action

First published in the Dec. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity girls’ soccer team has been idle since its 2-0 nonleague win over visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy on Dec. 17. The Spartans (5-1-1 overall record) will travel to Mayfield Senior for a nonleague game on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART

The Tologs are on a two-game losing streak after falling to La Cañada, 2-0, on Dec. 17. No individual statistics were reported to the Outlook Valley Sun.

FSHA (2-3-1 overall) will open Mission League play by hosting Mission Hills Alemany on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 5 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves (6-0-2 overall record) will attempt to remain one of two unbeaten teams in the Prep League as they begin league action at Westridge School on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:15 p.m.