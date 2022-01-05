Bulldogs, Bears to Resume League Play

First published in the Jan. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team wrapped up December on a three-game losing streak, most recently falling to visiting Granada Hills Kennedy, 57-55, in a nonleague matchup on Thursday, Dec. 23. No individual statistics were reported to the Leader.

The Bulldogs (3-7 overall record, 1-3 in league) have an opportunity to climb the Pacific League standings by hosting fourth-place Arcadia on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m.

BURROUGHS

Burroughs has been idle since snapping its four-game losing streak with a 61-57 victory over La Verne Bonita in a nonleague contest on Dec. 17.

The seventh-place Bears (4-4 overall, 1-3 in league) will resume Pacific League play at Pasadena on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 6:30 p.m.