Local Schools to Resume League Play

First published in the Jan. 1 print issue of the Glendale News Press.
Glendale High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team was recently shut out in the San Bernardino tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 22, snapping the Nitros’ three-game win streak and sending them on a two-game slide.
Glendale lost its tournament opener to Hesperia Sultana, 1-0, followed by another loss to host San Bernardino by the same score later that afternoon.
The league-leading Nitros (8-4-1 overall record, 3-0-1 in league) will attempt to remain one of two unbeaten teams in the Pacific League by hosting Pasadena Muir (0-3 in league) on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.
CRESCENTA VALLEY
The undefeated Falcons have been idle since their 3-0 shutout win over visiting Burbank on Dec. 16, and are currently riding a three-game win streak.
In the Pacific League standings, Crescenta Valley (5-0-2 overall, 3-0-1 in league) is tied with Glendale for first place. The Falcons will attempt to remain unbeaten by traveling to Hoover for a league game on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.
HOOVER
The Pacific League’s third-place Tornados have been idle since their 3-0 shutout win at Pasadena on Dec. 16.
Hoover (3-1-1 overall, 2-1-1 in league) will have an opportunity to climb in the standings when it hosts Crescenta Valley in a crucial league game on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.