Orthopedic Specialist to Address Trojan Affiliates

First published in the Dec. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

A specialist with the USC Verdugo Hospital’s Clinical Orthopaedic Surgery will speak on “Computers and Technology in Orthopaedic Surgery” to the USC Trojan Affiliates on Thursday, Jan. 13, at a private home in San Marino.

The meeting will begin with a brief social time at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m.

Dr. Paul Gilbert is an assistant professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Keck Medical School of USC. He specializes in hip and knee replacement and preservation. He has performed thousands of joint replacements over the past 20 years. Gilbert has pioneered computer navigation, minimally invasive techniques and advanced pain management programs. His fascination with the application of computer technology in surgery and the benefit of sophisticated instruments for procedural accuracy has led him to adopt robotics for his partial knee replacements. Recent advances in orthorobotics allows for the successful implantation of single compartment knee replacements in appropriate cases. Gilbert has used computer navigation in more than 500 joint replacement procedures. Areas of current research capturing his attention are the use of tourniquets in knee replacement surgery and the success of partial knee replacements.

Gilbert is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He completed undergraduate work at UC San Diego and received his BA in 1977. He earned his medical degree from the USC School of Medicine and went on to complete his internship and residency in orthopedic surgery at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center.

USC Trojan Affiliates, a women’s organization located in the San Gabriel Valley, supports the University of Southern California and welcomes all interested women to attend its meetings and events. All women parents, alumni and friends of USC are encouraged to attend. Of course, men are also welcome to attend.

The group usually meets five times per year at various homes and locations within the San Gabriel Valley and hosts additional social and cultural events while raising scholarship funds for USC students.

It currently supports 14 students who attended local San Gabriel Valley high schools. The scholarship application deadline is Feb. 1 and additional information is available via email at scholarships@alumnicenter.usc.edu.

USC Trojan Affiliates is in its sixth year of contributing money to its first scholarship endowment fund of $100,000, using these dollars to support its scholars. Members also volunteer at the Pasadena Showcase House to earn funds and participate in the USC SCupper, USC Day of SCervice, USC Homecoming and Swim With Mike, among other programs to support the university and its students.

For those interested in speaking at an upcoming Trojan Affiliates meeting, please contact program chairman Jacqueline Goodman, at jtgoodman@aol.com. For information, reservations and the location information for the meeting, please contact Trojan Affiliates reservations chairman Sarah Sismondo by Jan. 10 at sisarah@verizon.net or (626) 303-7284.