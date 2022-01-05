‘Try the Y’ at Open House

First published in the Dec. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun.
For those wondering whether their child would be interested in basketball or soccer, swimming or preschool, the YMCA of the Foothills is hosting an open house on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. where everyone can “Try the Y,” through free mini-sessions.
All are welcome to bring their family and friends to explore the three branches of the YMCA of the Foothills — Crescenta Cañada Family YMCA, Verdugo Hills Family YMCA and Crescenta Valley Family YMCA. Those who join the Y during open house can do so at a special rate of $20.22. Each location will offer facility tours, giveaways and chances to meet the team.
Free mini-sessions are available for reservation for youth basketball, gymnastics, preschool tours and story time, youth pickleball, indoor soccer, swim lessons, small group training, fall prevention for seniors, and a Pilates reformer class.
To reserve a spot to “Try the Y,” and for more event information, visit ymcafoothills.org/openhouse.