Barham Mainline Improvement Project Begins Soon

An improvement project on Barham Boulevard in Los Angeles, just south of Burbank, will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction between January and June.

The Barham Mainline Improvement Project will install 2,853 feet of 20-inch mainline pipe along a section of the street, from just south of Craig Drive to south of Lakeside Plaza Drive. Additional fire services will be installed. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power received a peak hour exemption from the Department of Transportation in order to reduce the project from eight months in duration to four and a half.

The work will increase the existing pipe diameter for increasing water flow, improving fire safety and water system reliability for the local area.

Work will be done in 300-foot sections. A small area of about 150 feet of street parking on the east side of Barham will be unavailable while construction is occurring in that area. There will be little to no impact to the sidewalks along Barham.

For more information, contact LADWP representatives Shahan Janoyan at shahan.janoyan@ladwp.com, or Michael Ventre at michael.ventre@ladwp.com.