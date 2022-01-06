League-Leading Falcons to Play Tornados

First published in the Jan. 1 print issue of the Glendale News Press.
Crescenta Valley High School’s varsity girls’ soccer team has been idle since losing its first match of the season to Canyon High of Canyon Country, 1-0, at the Costa Mesa tournament on Dec. 18.
Despite the loss, the Falcons (7-1-1 overall record, 4-0 in league) remain unbeaten in Pacific League play and are tied with Arcadia for first place.
Crescenta Valley will resume league play by hosting Hoover on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:15 p.m.
GLENDALE
The Nitros have been idle since losing to Arcadia, 3-0, in a Pacific League game on Dec. 16.
Glendale (3-4-1 overall, 1-3 in league) is currently in a three-way tie for fifth place in the standings with Hoover and Glendale. The Nitros will attempt to break the deadlock in a league match with Pasadena Muir on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.
HOOVER
Hoover had nearly a two-week break before returning to nonleague action at Panorama City St. Genevieve this week; the result was unavailable by the News-Press’s deadline.