First published in the Dec. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Chris Sutton

Outlook Valley Sun

The 6th-graders in Debbie Bedell-Au and Amy Tsai’s classes at Paradise Canyon Elementary recently got into the holiday spirit.

They celebrated the holiday season by playing a gift exchange game and making snowmen.

Some dressed for the occasion by wearing Santa hats and antlers, but everyone shared some good fun and laughs.