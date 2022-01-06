Power Surge Possibly Caused by Squirrel Bite

First published in the Jan. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Crews from Burbank Water and Power work on utility poles along Orchard Drive on Tuesday, after receiving reports of a power surge at about 8:50 a.m. Burbank Fire Department officials said the surge sparked a few small fires in home dryers, though no injuries were reported. Workers shut off the power to surrounding homes but fixed the issue with a few hours, saying it appeared that a squirrel had chewed on some wires, leading to an unbalance in the electrical system.