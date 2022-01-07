Aveson Offers Performing Arts and Science Programs

First published in the Jan. 1 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Aveson Global Leadership Academy, grades 6 through 12, has launched a new performing arts program and a science and engineering experience with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The performing arts program features a dedicated performing arts space and gives students room to explore onstage talents and behind-the-scenes technical skills such as sound and scenic design. Future plans include creating a “playground for the arts” by building a black box theater that will serve Aveson and the local theater community.

The performing arts initiative is led by actors/directors Jeremy Guskin and James Fowler. Guskin brings nearly two decades of teaching experience to the AGLA program. With two master’s degrees in acting from Carnegie Mellon and the Moscow Art Theatre, Guskin has been a theater educator since he began teaching drama in 2003 at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts.

Fowler is an LACHSA and Boston College of Music graduate with 15 years’ experience in musical theater and more than 10 years in music education. He has performed in numerous national and international theatre productions including two national tours with “Hamilton.”

AGLA also recently introduced a JPL apprenticeship for high school students. The program exposes students to world-renowned scientists, engineers, business people, marketing professionals and storytellers while they learn the art of building future-changing projects. JPL engineer Art Chmielewski facilitates the apprenticeship that gives students the chance to design and lead a mock space mission.

More information about Aveson Global Leadership Academy, a charter school based in Altadena, can be found at aveson.org.