City Launches Online Platform for Building Permits

First published in the Jan. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The city of Burbank has released an online permitting feature for residents to obtain certain building permits from the Community Development Department’s Building & Safety Division.

The online permit feature, operated by CDD in conjunction with the Information Technology Department, is the latest enhancement to Burbank’s Citizen Access Portal and allows residents to obtain simple building permits online, saving them a visit to the city’s Community Services Building, or an email to the Building & Safety Division. During the first phase, the portal will accept applications for dishwashers and water heaters.

In the coming months, the portal will expand to accept applications for other permits such as roofing, windows, electrical outlets, HVAC equipment and more. Customers using the portal will receive a valid permit in approximately five minutes.

Users will need to create an account to submit permit applications. Once logged in, the portal also allows residents to obtain large non-commercial vehicle permits, apply for a garage sale permit, schedule building inspections and pay for plan check or permit fees online with a Visa or MasterCard.

In addition to the citizen access portal, the city offers a property information portal where anyone can check the status of a plan check application or permit. That portal is available at permit.burbankca.gov/epalspi.

For individuals who prefer to submit applications and requests in person, the community services building is currently open by appointment only. Appointments may be made Monday through Friday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. To make an appointment, email building@burbankca.gov, or contact the office at (818) 238-5220.

The citizen access portal can be accessed at permit.burbankca.gov/CAP.

For more information, call the CDD’s Building & Safety Division at (818) 238-5220.