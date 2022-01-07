Posted on by Outlook Newspapers

LCE Students Discover the Wonder in Kindness

First published in the Dec. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun.

Photos by Chris Sutton
Outlook Valley Sun

Third-graders in Laurie Hopkin’s class at La Cañada Elementary School recently created a “wonder” character.
Each student also wrote an act of kindness they could do and why they chose it. Some of the ideas written included doing an extra chore at home and helping a sibling or a friend.
In the end, the class decided they were a lot like their “wonder” characters.