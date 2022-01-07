LCE Students Discover the Wonder in Kindness

First published in the Dec. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun.
Photos by Chris Sutton
Outlook Valley Sun
Third-graders in Laurie Hopkin’s class at La Cañada Elementary School recently created a “wonder” character.
Each student also wrote an act of kindness they could do and why they chose it. Some of the ideas written included doing an extra chore at home and helping a sibling or a friend.
In the end, the class decided they were a lot like their “wonder” characters.
