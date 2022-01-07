Posted on by Outlook Newspapers

LCHS Celebrates Season With Winter Spectacular

First published in the Dec. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun.

Photos by Mary Emily Myers
Outlook Valley Sun

La Cañada High School recently hosted a Winter Spectacular with performances by the Symphonic Band, 7-12 Concert Band, 7-12 Orchestra, 7/8 Band and 7/8 Orchestra, Advanced Orchestra, Camerata La Cañada, and a special, first-time appearance by this year’s Jazz Band.
A diverse program also featured Chamber Singers Clara Henroid and Soren Ryssdal singing a duet to “the Prayer” played by the 7/8 string Orchestra.
Ashley Dietrich performed a tap dance routine to a couple of the Jazz Band songs, and to close the night, special guests Soohee Lee, Jennifer Munday, Zane Kalmus-Kunde and Sam Shrinsky played with the 7-12 Orchestra for the final number, “Wish List” by Franz List.