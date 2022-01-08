Lutheran Church Offers Online Services

First published in the Jan. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Lutheran Church in the Foothills continues to have in-person services on Sundays at 10 a.m., however, for everyone’s safety, the community is encouraged to participate in the services online instead. The services, led by interim Pastor Chuck Bunnell, will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel then available for viewing later in the week on YouTube and on the church’s website. Attendees at the in-person service should be aware that masks are required.

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details, including small group gatherings and opportunities to serve. For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org, or call (818) 790-1951. The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd in La Cañada Flintridge. Office Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.