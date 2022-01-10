Crimes and Arrests

First published in the Jan. 8 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale Police Department

A 21-year-old Glendale man was arrested on suspicion of evading, vehicle theft and identity theft after allegedly fleeing police officers and colliding with two other vehicles at around 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, near Sanchez Drive and Brand Boulevard. The motorist was initially stopped while leaving the Glendale Galleria and was reportedly in possession of a stolen vehicle and driver’s licenses and bank cards belonging to other people. One passenger, a 38-year-old Glendale man, was arrested on suspicion of identity theft for allegedly possessing a fraudulent check, along with banking information, blank checks and credit cards belonging to other people, while a second passenger, a 39-year-old North Hollywood man, was arrested on suspicion of identity theft and for multiple outstanding warrants.



A 40-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of identity theft and possession of blank checks not belonging to him, and a 31-year-old Alhambra woman was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, possession of blank checks not belonging to her, possession of tear gas and possession of a controlled substance at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. Officers had contacted the two, who were sitting on a bench near Colorado Street and Lafayette Street, after reportedly recognizing the woman and knowing she had an arrest warrant, and reported finding a Social Security card, driver’s licenses, fraudulent checks, and debit and credit cards belonging to other people, along with methamphetamine, in their possession.

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station

A Toyota FJ Cruiser SUV was reported stolen from where it was parked in the 2700 block of Altura Avenue sometime between 10 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, seemingly after keys to the vehicle were reported stolen from the victims’ unlocked Toyota Venza SUV. A wallet containing debit and credit cards, a house key and a mailbox key were also taken from the Venza.

An unidentified man was seen burglarizing two vehicles inside an apartment parking garage in the 1900 block of Waltonia Drive in Montrose at 2:58 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3. An HP laptop and a briefcase containing paperwork, four sunglasses and a Pentax camera were reported stolen from one vehicle, while two pieces of Samsonite luggage containing clothes, handbags and shoes were stolen from the second. The thief was described as wearing black pants, a black camouflage jacket and a tan cloth face covering and carrying a blue backpack, and also pulling a wagon. He was seen using his body weight to push open the locked garage door and using his arm to shatter the vehicles’ windows.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Ford F250 pickup truck parked in the 4900 block of La Crescenta Avenue in La Crescenta sometime between 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, and 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.

Information was gathered from incident reports and press releases prepared by the Glendale Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Crescenta Valley Station.