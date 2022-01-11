LCHS, Wolves Compete in COVID-Shortened Tournament

First published in the Jan. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team defeated Covina Northview, 32-30, in the second round of the 14th annual La Cañada New Year’s Ball Tournament last Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Unfortunately, the remaining two days of the tournament were canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to La Cañada head coach Jonathan Saavedra. No individual statistics were reported to the Outlook Valley Sun.

The Spartans (7-3 overall record) highly anticipated Rio Hondo League matchup with the defending state finalist South Pasadena on Friday, Jan. 7, was rescheduled to Jan. 31 due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. La Cañada is scheduled to host Pasadena Blair to begin league play on Monday, Jan. 10, at 5:15 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves recently competed in the La Cañada tournament and extended their season-best win streak to six games after winning their first two games. Unfortunately, the tournament’s final two days were canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, per Saavedra.

Flintridge Prep (10-4 overall, 4-0 in Prep League) defeated Sun Valley Village Christian, 54-43, in the second round of tournament play on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Junior point guard Ashley Chea poured in a game-high 28 points while sophomore guard Maddie Chiu poured in 11 points. Sophomore shooting guard Izzie Chan added six points, sophomore guard Kassidy Huie scored four points, and senior small forward Riley Hause and senior point guard Maddi Huie each had three points.

In their tournament opener the previous day, the Wolves defeated Glendale, 55-34.

Flintridge Prep will resume league action by hosting Burbank Providence on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART

The Tologs have been idle since ending the month on a two-game win streak after defeating visiting Pasadena Blair, 51-30, in a nonleague game on Dec. 21.

FSHA (7-5 overall) is scheduled to begin Mission League play at Mission Hills Alemany on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m. The Tologs will continue league play by hosting Los Angeles Notre Dame Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m.