Motorist Arrested in Alleged Drunken Chase

A New Jersey man appeared in court this week after being arrested in Glendale for allegedly driving drunk, colliding with several vehicles and leading police on a chase that ended when he flipped his car.

The 51-year-old man, from Westfield, New Jersey, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 4, and booked for evading, driving under the influence and numerous hit-and-runs. After posting a $75,000 bond on Wednesday, he appeared in Glendale Municipal Court on Thursday morning. A representative with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not have any information on the dispensation of that appearance by the News-Press’ deadline.

According to the Glendale Police Department, calls first came in about the motorist at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, when he reportedly collided with another vehicle in the 1100 block of East Doran Street. The suspect fled the scene, police said, sideswiping numerous parked vehicles along the way.

Officers soon found the reported vehicle in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Verdugo Road, the GPD said, but the suspect sped away as they approached him. Responding officers pursued the motorist, who was reported to have driven in excess of 50 mph north on Chevy Chase Drive before turning suddenly onto Glenoaks Boulevard, striking a curb, going airborne and careening upside down onto the sidewalk.

The vehicle began to smoke, GPD said, but responding officers extinguished any potential blaze from the vehicle. The motorist needed to be hospitalized. Officers reported finding 13 miniature bottles of vodka inside the vehicle.

There were no other reported injuries from the incident.