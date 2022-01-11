Spartans, FSHA, Flintridge Prep Return to Action

First published in the Jan. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity girls’ water polo team has been idle since snapping its three-game losing streak with a 17-10 nonleague victory at Glendale on Friday, Dec. 17, at 3:30 p.m. The Spartans (2-4 overall record) will travel to South Pasadena for their second Rio Hondo League game on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART

The Tologs have been idle since their 29-8 nonleague victory at Mayfield Senior on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

FSHA has been incredible offensively, scoring 20-plus goals in five of their seven victories while limiting their opponents to fewer than 10 goals in six of seven games.

The Tologs (7-0 overall) are scheduled to open Mission League play by visiting Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves have been idle since falling to Fountain Valley High, 12-2, in its final Chino Hills tournament game on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Flintridge Prep (6-11 overall, 2-1 in league) will resume Prep League play at Mayfield Senior on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.