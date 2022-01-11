Spartans Win 3 of 4 in Post-Christmas Tournament

First published in the Jan. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team recently competed in the Battle for the Ball Christmas Tournament at Hacienda Heights Wilson from Dec. 27-30, winning three of its four games.

Senior forward Brady Ransom notched a double-double with a team-high 21 points and 11 rebounds in a 58-54 victory against host Wilson last Thursday, Dec. 30. Senior guard Ty Reynolds collected 16 points and four rebounds while senior forward Jacob Lee added seven points, two rebounds and two assists for the Spartans, who improved their overall record to 10-5.

Senior center David Garland contributed six points, five rebounds and two steals, sophomore guard Jack Reynolds had five points and two steals, and senior forward Jack Stroben added four points and three rebounds.

La Cañada lost its only tournament game, 59-48, to Lakewood on Wednesday, despite Ransom registering 14 points and eight rebounds. Ty Reynolds scored 12 points while Garland added eight points and five rebounds. Junior forward Evan Mulcahey had four points while sophomore Anders Petersen, Lee, Stroben, Jack Reynolds and junior forward Sam Guerrero each scored two points.

La Cañada routed Whittier, 78-36, in the second round last Tuesday as four Spartans scored in double figures. Ransom led the Spartans with 15 points while Mulcahey posted 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Ty Reynolds and senior forward Caden Feehan each scored 10 points, Garland added nine points, three rebounds and two steals, while Lee registered six points, five steals and four assists. Guerrero closed with seven points, Jack Reynolds and Petersen had four points each, and sophomore guard Matthew Plocher scored two points.

The Spartans opened tournament play with a 63-50 victory over Los Angeles CES on Monday, Dec. 27.

La Cañada’s highly anticipated Rio Hondo League matchup this week with powerful South Pasadena was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols until Jan. 31. Instead, the Spartans are scheduled to host Burbank Burroughs in a nonleague game on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 6:30 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves recently competed in the shortened South Pasadena High School SoCal Christmas Classic from Dec. 27-29. Unfortunately, the tournament’s final day was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols and a leaky roof from the heavy rains that week.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, ultimately the final day of tournament play, Flintridge Prep (8-8 overall, 1-0 in league) fell to Santa Monica, 64-43. In the second round, the Wolves narrowly defeated Oxnard Channel Islands, 46-44, last Tuesday, Dec. 28. To open the tournament, the Wolves were edged by Murrieta Mesa High, 77-75. No individual statistics were reported to the Outlook Valley Sun.

Flintridge Prep will resume Prep League action by hosting Burbank Providence on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

ST. FRANCIS

The Golden Knights have been idle since their intracity rivalry victory over visiting La Cañada, 54-34, on Dec. 17.

St. Francis (10-2 overall) is scheduled to visit Ventura St. Bonaventure for a nonleague match up on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m.