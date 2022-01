First published in the Jan. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank Tournament of Roses Association brought home the Mayor Award for its Rose Parade float on Jan. 1. The honor, which Burbank also received in 2012, is given to the most outstanding city entry. The float, titled “An Unlikely Tale,” displays a green dragon and a young knight reading a book together. Volunteers celebrated their return to the parade after it was canceled in 2021 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.