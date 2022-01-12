Local Teams Hope to Resume League Play

First published in the Jan. 8 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team recently competed in the La Cañada New Year’s Ball Tournament and finished with two losses before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

In the second round, the Nitros (4-9 overall record, 0-4 in league) lost to Arleta in overtime, 39-38, on Tuesday, Dec. 28. No individual statistics were reported to the News-Press.

Glendale’s Pacific League games with Pasadena Muir and Hoover High were postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Nitros are scheduled to resume league action at Pasadena on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m.

CRESCENTA VALLEY

CVHS has been idle since defeating visiting Burbank 54-31 in a Pacific League game on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Crescenta Valley was initially scheduled to play Hoover in a league game this week; however, the game was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The game had not been rescheduled by the News-Press’ deadline.

The unbeaten Falcons will look to improve their 4-0 league record (5-5 overall) at Pasadena Muir on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m.

HOOVER

The seventh-place Tornados have been idle since falling at Pasadena, 68-27, in a Pacific League game on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Hoover (1-8 overall, 0-3 In league) was initially scheduled to play Crescenta Valley this week, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The game had not been rescheduled by the News-Press’s deadline.

The Tornados will look to snap its seven-game losing streak when the Tornados host Burbank for a league game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m.