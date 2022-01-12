Local Teams Hope to Resume League Play

First published in the Jan. 8 print issue of the Glendale News Press.
Glendale High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team recently competed in the La Cañada New Year’s Ball Tournament and finished with two losses before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
In the second round, the Nitros (4-9 overall record, 0-4 in league) lost to Arleta in overtime, 39-38, on Tuesday, Dec. 28. No individual statistics were reported to the News-Press.
Glendale’s Pacific League games with Pasadena Muir and Hoover High were postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Nitros are scheduled to resume league action at Pasadena on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m.
CRESCENTA VALLEY
CVHS has been idle since defeating visiting Burbank 54-31 in a Pacific League game on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Crescenta Valley was initially scheduled to play Hoover in a league game this week; however, the game was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The game had not been rescheduled by the News-Press’ deadline.
The unbeaten Falcons will look to improve their 4-0 league record (5-5 overall) at Pasadena Muir on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m.
HOOVER
The seventh-place Tornados have been idle since falling at Pasadena, 68-27, in a Pacific League game on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Hoover (1-8 overall, 0-3 In league) was initially scheduled to play Crescenta Valley this week, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The game had not been rescheduled by the News-Press’s deadline.
The Tornados will look to snap its seven-game losing streak when the Tornados host Burbank for a league game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m.