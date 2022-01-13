Bulldogs, Bears Begin Pacific League Action

First published in the Jan. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank High School’s varsity girls’ water polo team was scheduled to return to action this week; however, its matchup with Pasadena High School was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The game was not rescheduled as of the Leader’s press deadline.

Despite the cancellation, the Bulldogs (7-6 overall record) began Pacific League play at Pasadena Muir on Thursday and came away with a 15-4 victory.

BURROUGHS

JBHS was initially scheduled to begin Pacific League action by hosting Glendale Hoover High on Tuesday; however, the game was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The game had not been rescheduled as of the Leader’s press deadline.

Burroughs will resume play at home against Pasadena Muir for a league match on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.