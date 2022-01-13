Bulldogs Shut Out Arcadia, Bears Match Rescheduled

First published in the Jan. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team returned to Pacific League action and shut out visiting Arcadia, 4-0, on Jan. 4.

Midfielder Freddy Cardenas scored twice, while attackers Narek Chobanyan and Giancarlos Vitery each added one goal.

It was an excellent bounce-back victory for the fourth-place Bulldogs (5-2 overall record, 3-2 in league), who dropped their previous two league contests to unbeaten Crescenta Valley and Glendale, albeit the latter was due to forfeit.

BURROUGHS

JBHS (3-4-2 overall, 2-2 in league) was scheduled to visit Pasadena High School for a Pacific League match on Tuesday, Jan. 4; however, the game was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. It had not been rescheduled as of the Leader’s press deadline.