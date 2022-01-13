LCHS Is Represented in TOR Honor Band

First published in the Jan. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School students and one alumnus recently performed in the Tournament of Roses Honor Band in the New Year’s Day parade. Seniors Andrew Berry on trumpet and Henry Thuss on mellophone, sophomore Samuel White on tenor drums, and LCHS alumnus and Pasadena City College student Jordan Potts on clarinet auditioned and earned four of the 185 spots to be in the Rose Parade, but also perform at Disneyland and three BandFest events, all of which were in the pouring rain. In preparation of the parade, the band members had an intense rehearsal schedule, spending an estimated 108 hours perfecting their performance. On parade day, they had a 3 a.m. call time and even marched about 25 miles between Santa Anita and Dodger Stadium.