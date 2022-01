First published in the Jan. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

This 1940 Continental, owned by La Cañada Flintridge resident Jerry Furrey, was the vehicle which the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame class of 2021-22 members Jim Delany and Ron Simpkins rode down Colorado Boulevard in Saturday’s Rose Parade. The 1940 Continental was the most expensive model in the Lincoln-Zephyr line, with only 404 examples of these mostly hand-assembled cars completed.