Sheriff’s Crime Report

First published in the Jan. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Four iPhones were stolen from a business in the 500 block of Foothill Boulevard at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5. Three men walked into the store, broke the iPhones free from a display with hammers they’d brought and left the business.

A cash register was stolen from a snack shop at a school in the 4400 block of Cornishon Avenue sometime between 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, and 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. A stick was used to prop open the roll gate to the shop.

Multiple iPhones, credit and debit cards, and cash were stolen from a locked vehicle parked in a parking lot near mile marker 34.09 on the Angeles Crest Highway sometime between 10:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. The driver-side door keyhole had been punched in with a tool.

A computer and cash were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Hilldale Drive sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, and 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3. The rear driver-side window was smashed and the items taken from the rear floor board.

AirPods and debit cards were stolen from a locked vehicle parked at a parking lot near mile marker 34.19 on the Angeles Crest Highway sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. The driver-side front door key hole was found punched in. The cards were later used in an attempt to make fraudulent purchases.

A man attempted to burglarize a resident in the 200 block of Baptiste Way at 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. Security camera footage shows the man trying to enter the house through multiple entry points, which were all locked, before leaving. The resident was not aware of anything being stolen.

A newspaper was stolen from outside a residence in the 4600 block of Hampton Road at 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2. The resident said she believes the woman on the video footage of the theft has taken newspapers from her porch several times before.

